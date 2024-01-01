Spurs boss Postecoglou: We've had scouts check on Qarabag

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was asked to give his thoughts on Europa League opponents Qarabag.

The North London side will be coming up against the Azerbaijani outfit on Thursday.

A journalist from Azerbaijan attended Postecoglou’s press conference and asked for his thoughts on Qarabag.

Postecoglou stated: “We've had a very good look at them. We had someone fly out at the weekend and watch them play. They are a very good team, they dominate the local competition, but just as importantly in Europe they've always made an impact.

“We had a good look at their two games against Leverkusen, they did very well and pushed Leverkusen all the way. We all know how well Leverkusen were last year, so it's not about individuals, it's about understanding and making sure we reach the level of performance we do against a very good, experienced European opponent.

“I think experience in Europe counts and Qarabag have been their consistency whether it's Champions League or Europa League and always made an impact. We'll be ready for that.”