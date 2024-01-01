Spurs boss Postecoglou explains Maddison tactical change

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has explained James Maddison’s role in the team.

The attacking midfielder has been used slightly deeper by the Australian this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Maddison usually plays as an advanced no.10 behind the striker, he has been dropping into midfield more often.

Asked about the tactical tweak, Postecoglou told reporters: “I wouldn’t say he’s changed his role, he’s doing exactly the same as last year. I think if you look back early last year, very similar.

“I’ve said all along the key to Madders is if he’s physically good and he’s getting to that level of where he’s able to cover ground to receive the ball wherever we need him to, whether that’s deep or wide, but then the ability to really beat players on the dribble and then contribute to attacking play, not just one phase of play.

“He’s getting involved in two, three phases of play. To do that physically that’s really important for Madders. If you look back to early last year he was doing very similar things for us to what he was doing at the weekend.

“It was only when he was came back from injury that he kind of struggled because I don’t think physically he was where he needed to be. He’s had a good, strong pre-season and I can just sense every game he’s feeling better and better about how he’s feeling. When he does that I think he’s able then to play the role we need him to.”