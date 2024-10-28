Spurs boss Postecoglou: We fell into Palace trap

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke about his team’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

While the North London club did put in a lot of work, they were unable to break down Oliver Glasner’s side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Post-game, Postecoglou spoke about what did not work for his team in the Premier League contest.

He stated post-game: “It was a game which turned into, and it didn’t surprise me, a bit of a battle. Lots of stop, starting and standing around. We didn’t deal with that really well at all. We didn’t get to grips with just the nature of what was transpiring out there. It turned into a bit of a battle. They dealt with it better than we did.”

Speaking about this game and their recent loss to Brighton, he added; “No it was a different game. It was a game we needed to stay composed and not sort of fall into the trap of trying to play the game ultimately Palace wanted to play.

“It turned into a game that was battle after battle, duels, stop starts, waiting around. We need to be a lot more clear-headed about how we deal with that rather than fall into the trap of doing what we did today.”

On the game being a physical contest, he concluded: “No. It was a big game for Palace they were always going to be desperate to get a win and that happens. I just thought there was a lot of standing around today which I hate, I’ve said that before. But I guess it’s just the nature of the way the game went.”