Ansser Sadiq
Palace matchwinner Mateta: Victory over Spurs very important
Crystal Palace matchwinner Jean-Philippe Mateta has highlighted the importance of finally getting a Premier League win.

The London club were able to beat their city rivals Tottenham at home 1-0 on Sunday.

After a miserable start to the campaign, Palace may finally have given their season some life.

“It was very important,” Mateta told Sky Sports post-game. 

“It was our first win this season – and we’ll work hard to have another win.

“It was important to win against Tottenham. The first win is very important for us. The first three points.

“I think everyone has the desire to win. The fans helped us to win today, and we wanted to win the first three points.

“Hopefully this win will help us a lot.”

