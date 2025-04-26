Spurs boss Postecoglou stunned by ridiculous media claims: Just madness!

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has rubbished claims he was spoiling for a fight with fans last week.

Postecoglou, after their Europa League quarterfinal win against Eintracht Frankfurt, declared "unfortunately for some of you I'll be hanging around here a bit longer", in a clear reference to the English press which had been talking up the Australian's dismissal going into the tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool, Postecoglou was asked by the very same members of the media about claims he was actually directing his taunt to the Spurs support.

"It wasn’t directed to the fans, and there was a bit of irony there. Do you guys not have a sense of humour? Seriously?" he replied.

Postecoglou is confident of majority of Spurs fans are still behind him.

He continued: "There are plenty of people including Tottenham supporters who I still see every day who I bump into who are very, very supportive, even though they are very disappointed with the year that we’ve had, with what I’m trying to do, absolutely," the head coach replied.

"I don’t think I feel like it’s 'them against me'. It’s more about the club. I’m trying to change the perception of the club.

"I do think there is a narrative around the club that - and most of the time I’m not talking about you blokes who are here regularly because you know me a little bit better - but I think there is this narrative of trying to set this club up for some sort of fall, consistently."

"Just madness"

"And there is no allowance for any kind of building of foundations for something a bit different than before. The one thing you do know is you know what doesn’t work here.

"Yes, I’m trying to do things very, very differently. It hasn’t all worked out, for sure, some of it has gone disastrously wrong, I accept that, but I said from the start, we need to chart a different course if we are ever going to break the cycle that this club has been in.

"Bizarrely, we’re still in that position where we can do that. I’ve never taken it personally, I’ve never taken it as against me, even if it was against me, but I think there is a kind of narrative around that this club has been on some sort of downward spiral again or going down the same rabbit hole it has in the past. Whereas I think this is totally different and there has been very little acknowledgement of that.

"Some of it is me poking the bear a bit as well, mate. Maybe it’s my Aussie humour but it certainly gets lost a great number of times when I say things tongue-in-cheek. If people would seriously think I would say to our supporters that ‘you’re going to have put up with me for a little bit longer’, it’s just madness, that would never be the case."