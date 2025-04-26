Postecoglou raps Spurs defender Romero: Bigger things to focus on than your future

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says now is not the time for Cristian Romero to be talking out about his future.

Romero has twice in recent weeks admitted he would consider a move to Spain in the future.

Ahead of Tottenham's trip to Liverpool on Sunday, Postecoglou was asked about the Argentina defender's comments. However, with a Europa League semifinal to navigate, Postecoglou is demanding the focus be on the here-and-now.

He said, "I haven’t read the report too closely but I mean it’s like me, if you get asked a question, you have got to answer it. I am sure there is a lot or if you ask me a lot of questions about my future, you’d probably get some great headlines out of that as well, but it doesn’t change (anything).

"Do you know what’s important right now? It is not Cristian Romero’s future or anyone else’s future, it is that we have an unbelievable opportunity to do something special at this football club and for me and everyone involved internally, that is what we’re concentrating on.

"Let’s put our heads down and make sure, because I think for our supporters that is what’s the most important thing to them, right now all they care about is that we’re in the last four of a European competition and we want to do something special. That is where our focus is."