Postecoglou: No love left for Liverpool as Spurs eye title spoil

Ange Postecoglou grew up supporting Liverpool, but the Tottenham manager has no intention of helping them celebrate a title at Anfield on Sunday.

The Londoners take on Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the semi-finals on Thursday, but he made it clear that nothing will deter him from pushing for a result at Anfield.

"I’m a 60-year-old adult, I’ve gone past my boyhood crushes. It’s got no impact whatsoever,” Postecoglou told the media.

"I have great admiration for the football club. Yes, I supported it when I was younger, but that was 50-odd years ago so we’ve well and truly moved on since then."

Arsenal recorded their 13th draw of the season in a London derby against Crystal Palace, edging Liverpool closer to a historic achievement.