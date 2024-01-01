Tribal Football
Spurs boss Postecoglou says market work on track
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken about his club’s summer work.

The London outfit have been busy in the transfer market, securing Timo Werner for another loan spell, while signing Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Postecoglou was asked about the arrivals and any other transfers that may be in the works.

Per football.london, he stated: “Like I said, nothing's really changed, I'm comfortable. 

“We've got a strategy in place about what we want to do. I'm really happy with the two lads we've brought in, both obviously very talented but more importantly really ambitious. 

“They're not here to ease their way in. They want to play and I think that's great. 

“They've brought a good energy to the group and no doubt there will be a couple more additions but I'm comfortable with where we're at.”

