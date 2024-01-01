Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Postecoglou keeps door ajar to England job

Tottenham boss Postecoglou keeps door ajar to England job
Tottenham boss Postecoglou keeps door ajar to England job
Tottenham boss Postecoglou keeps door ajar to England jobAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has left the door open to taking the England job.

Postecoglou has been linked with the post after the departure of Gareth Southgate.

After their 5-1 friendly win at Hearts last night, the Australian said: “Mate I’m at the start of pre-season.

“Big year, I’m the Tottenham manager. I’ve got nothing else but trying to bring success to this football club.

“Until I do that, there’s no point me thinking about anything else. I had a nap this afternoon mate, so I’ve got no idea what’s going on.”

Asked about moving back into international football, the former Australia coach added: “I love coaching, who wouldn’t love coaching their national team?

“But the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, now I’m in the Premier League.”

 

