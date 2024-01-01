Maddison says his goal against Brentford "shuts up a few people in the background"

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison scored a fantastic chipped goal against Brentford at the weekend.

The 27 year old was the standout player for Spurs in their comeback against the Bees as they secured a crucial three points for the second time this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maddison spoke about his passion for the beautiful game which he says he enjoys every second of.

“It's important that you enjoy what you do, and you love what you do. I always say, and people are probably bored hearing it, but I love football, and I enjoyed that today. I enjoy every game and I've been really enjoying this season; we just haven't had the results to go with the performances.

“People start to talk a little bit, people start to doubt, but within us and staying compact within our unit with the gaffer, the staff, everyone at the training ground, we’ve ignored that, stuck to our principles, continued to play well and then we’ll have results and performances like today. So, really happy when we play like that, dominate and get the result to go with it.”

His strike was the first since March which he says will silence a lot of critics who have been on his back regarding his goal contributions.

“The team's always most important. I would have been happy with my performance and how I played, regardless of whether I got the goal at the end or not, and obviously helped us within the game. It kind of just shuts up a few people in the background who think the goals and the assists do matter more than what they probably do. I'm an attacking player who has always scored goals and always got assists.

“That's my job. So, when you're not doing that, and even if you feel like you're playing well personally helping the team, and the gaffer is happy with what I'm doing for the team, if you don't get a goal or assist to show for it people start questioning the numbers. So, sometimes you have to take the outside noise with a pinch of salt. On the other hand, I love scoring goals, and it was a nice feeling. I had to blow the dust off the old darts celebration because it's been a little while, but it felt so good in front of the South Stand.”