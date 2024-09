Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is delighted with the progress of Dejan Kulusevski.

Ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup tie with Coventry City, Postecoglou talked up the Sweden attacker.

He said, "When I look at our offensive players, I believe that there is a real advantage in (Dejan) Kulusevski.

"I see him developing more and more in the attacking midfield role.

"I definitely think there is room for improvement there, one hundred per cent."