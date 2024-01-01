Postecoglou urges calm over slow Spurs start

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is calm over their sluggish start to the season.

Spurs have won just once so far this term, but ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Coventry City, Postecoglou insisted things would turn for the better.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "It's consistency and belief in what we're doing. I've said before, it's not an easy process. At times it can feel pretty disheartening when things don't happen smoothly, but I've always believed in certain things to be true, and one is that if you keep playing well, the results will come, but you just can't do that and expect it to happen.

"There's still elements in our game that we need to improve on. I think when you look at the four games, I think that you could summarise all four games in a very similar way of us, outperforming the opposition but not taking the critical moments in our favour and you pay a price for that. That doesn't mean you need to change your approach.

"If anything, you just need to keep doing what you're doing and make sure that in those critical moments, we take advantage of it."