Spurs boss Postecoglou: Cup victory over Man City important for us

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his team last night.

The Premier League side got an impressive Carabao Cup fourth round win over Manchester City.

Spurs now move into the quarters, where they will be taking on Manchester United in the next round.

Postecoglou stated post-game: “Yeah it was an important win. Obviously in the cup competitions you have to win to continue in it so that is the first thing. Look, you're playing against an unbelievable side and they're going to ask you all sorts of questions and they did today. I thought we defended well as we didn't give away many clear-cut opportunities but we did have to defend and I thought we did that well.

“In our attacking moments we had some really top quality moments and we had some really good chances to finish the game off what we didn't take. But great resilience from the boys to sort of hold out. When you play City they're going to ask you every question there is and for the most part I thought we handled it ok.”

On the goals in a 2-1 win, he added: “Pape has done well for us in terms of goal output when he has played. He hasn't played every game but when he has played he has made an impact for us. It was well worked as an attacking set-piece but it was a hell of a strike. Against City you need quality in those moments to score against them and both goals were outstanding moments for us.

“Great move for the first one and great for Timo to finish as he has been going through a tough time. With the attacking players it kinds of weighs on them when they don't score or don't sort of finish stuff off. For him to score tonight and in an important moment of the game was great and hopefully that sorts of helps him kick on.”