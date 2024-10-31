Man City boss Guardiola admits injury crisis after Cup exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about his team's injury crisis.

The Spaniard was asked about why he did not use more senior players in the Carabao Cup last night.

City were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham away from home, but now have to deal with further injury problems.

"When you have this situation with all the squad is fine but... Tomorrow we have two 'keepers and Erling Haaland for a training session and we don't have anything else," said Guardiola post-game.

"We are 13 players. We are in real difficulty but we have to make the effort. The guys who played, most finished with problems and we will see how they recover. I think when we are in trouble like we are - because in nine years I have never had this many injuries for this many reasons - in these situations, the players make a step forward, they are more together than ever and we will try to do this week in a short time for recovery.

"(Savinho) had a knock in the 18-yard box for a potential penalty and we will see tomorrow what happened. We have to see just a knock, or maybe something else. It was in the bone. Hopefully it is nothing dangerous but we will see tomorrow.

"Akanji yesterday in the last action felt something muscular in the meniscus and today in the warm-up he didn't feel good. He said he could take a risk but I said no. Ruben is struggling sometimes as well. It's been getting more difficult game by game but maybe one day we will be all together."