Spurs boss Postecoglou confirms Van de Ven setback

Tottenham centre half Micky van de Ven suffered a hamstring problem in their midweek win over Manchester City.

The Premier League side moved into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup, beating the Citizens 2-1.

However, they will have to count the cost of the game, with Van De Ven, Cristian Romero and Timo Werner all suffering issues.

“Micky felt something in his hamstring,” head coach Ange Postecoglou said post-game.

“I haven't got the full update on him but he definitely felt something and we'll see how he is.”

“Cuti was a bit tired,” Postecoglou added.

“I contemplated changing him at half-time but after losing Micky as well I didn't want to lose another centre-half.

“He said he felt ok but my gut was telling me there's no point taking a risk as we had Benny who could come on. Timo hasn't played a lot so I felt it was more fatigue hopefully than anything else.”