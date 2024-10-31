O'Reilly frustrated with Man City Cup defeat to Spurs

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City were on top for a lot of the Carabao Cup fourth round game against Tottenham.

The Premier League champions were beaten 2-1 away from home against the North London club.

Nico O’Reilly, who played 90 minutes and was among six City academy graduates in the team, felt his side did deserve more from the contest.

“It’s never nice losing,” he said to club media post-game.

“I thought we played well and for the majority of the game we were the better team in my opinion for the majority of the game.

“We were getting chance after chance and couldn’t take it but that’s for us to go back to the training pitch and next time hopefully it’ll go in.

“It was a good block so fair play to him and then I had a header at the end but I mistimed my jump.”

