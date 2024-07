Spurs back in as Leeds reject Brentford Gray offer

Leeds United have rejected Brentford's offer for Archie Gray.

The Bees tabled a bid of £35m for the teen and it had appeared Leeds had accepted the proposal.

However, transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Leeds have now turned down the offer.

And the decision has allowed Tottenham back in for Gray.

Indeed, Spurs are making a late move to trump Brentford for the winger, with talks now underway with Leeds.