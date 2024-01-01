Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz Gray

Leeds United youngster Archie Gray may have a route into the Premier League this summer.

The homegrown talent was unable to help his team to promotion, as they lost in the Championship playoff final to Southampton.

However, Tottenham are among the Premier League teams said to have an interest in Gray.

Per football.london, Spurs are preparing a bid for the 18-year-old, who has been watched by their scouts all season.

Leeds are not eager to sell Gray, given his ties to the club and his potential upside.

He has also been on Manchester United’s radar, but any deal between the two rivals may be impossible to pull off.