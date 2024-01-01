Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz Gray

Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz Gray
Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz Gray
Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz GrayAction Plus
Leeds United youngster Archie Gray may have a route into the Premier League this summer.

The homegrown talent was unable to help his team to promotion, as they lost in the Championship playoff final to Southampton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Tottenham are among the Premier League teams said to have an interest in Gray.

Per football.london, Spurs are preparing a bid for the 18-year-old, who has been watched by their scouts all season.

Leeds are not eager to sell Gray, given his ties to the club and his potential upside.

He has also been on Manchester United’s radar, but any deal between the two rivals may be impossible to pull off.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGray ArchieLeedsTottenhamManchester UnitedChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ipswich to move for Tottenham defender Rodon
Championship trio chasing Chelsea defender Gilchrist
Man Utd add Watford whiz Asprilla to shopping list