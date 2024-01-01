Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger Gray

Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the teams chasing Archie Gray.

The Leeds United teenager is one of the most highly rated midfielders in England.With Leeds seeking around £20 million for the 18-year-old, per The Sun, he is in the range of several top sides.

Gray won the club’s Championship's Young Player of the Season award last season.

Considering the Elland Road club were not able to reach the Premier League, they now have to sell their best players.

The likes of Gray and Crysencio Summerville are all on the market at the right price.