Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger Gray

Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger Gray
Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger Gray
Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger GrayAction Plus
Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the teams chasing Archie Gray.

The Leeds United teenager is one of the most highly rated midfielders in England.With Leeds seeking around £20 million for the 18-year-old, per The Sun, he is in the range of several top sides.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gray won the club’s Championship's Young Player of the Season award last season.

Considering the Elland Road club were not able to reach the Premier League, they now have to sell their best players.

The likes of Gray and Crysencio Summerville are all on the market at the right price.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueGray ArchieSummerville CrysencioLeedsLiverpoolManchester CityTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton move to trump heavyweights for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Chelsea, Liverpool to bid for Leeds winger Summerville
Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz Gray