Leeds accept Brentford offer for Gray

Leeds United have accepted a bid from Brentford for Archie Gray.

The teen is set for a medical ahead of signing terms.

Advertisement Advertisement

The London Evening Standard says the Bees have offered £35m for the 18 year-old.

Personal terms have been agreed and now a medical will be booked.

Leeds face the need for a major sale this summer to ease financial pressure after missing promotion to the Premier League.