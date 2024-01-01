Tribal Football
Kulusevski happy with central role at Tottenham: No surprise
Dejan Kulusevski is delighted with his form for Tottenham this season.

So far, it has been one goal and one assist in eight league games.

"I am getting better and better every day, I have worked hard to be at this level. I'm not shocked, just happy," he told SVT.

Mainly, Kulusevski has acted as a winger at Tottenham - but this season he has played as an attacking midfielder.

"In the end it was enough to play in the middle. I think I take a lot more defensive responsibility now, so it might have been difficult before for coaches to put me as a No10.

"Because when you're young you don't think it's important to defend, but today I know that defence is at least as important as attacking."

