Ipswich warn Juventus, Spurs off Delap

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton insists Liam Delap isn't for sale.

The former Manchester City striker is attracting interest from Juventus and Tottenham after an impressive season in the Premier League so far.

“There somebody better have some serious zeroes on chequebook and a crowbar to get him out with, that’s for sure! No, we’ve no desire, we’ve no need,” Ashton told BBC Radio Suffolk.

“I will only sell players, Kieran (McKenna) will tell you this, when he tells me from a football perspective it’s right and if he tells me if it’s from a football perspective it’s right.

"My job is then to get the best deal for this football club but be ready with the next players to come in.”

