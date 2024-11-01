Kulusevski on Man City win: I love to play against the best because it's extra-motivating

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski openly admits that he loves to take on Manchester City. 

Kulusevski and Spurs were successful in the Carabao Cup against the Citizens on Wednesday, winning 2-1 to move into the quarter finals. 

They will now meet Manchester United, with Kulusevski having no fear of taking on top teams. 

Kulusevski told the Mirror: "I knew I had to do something important as it's an amazing game to play against this team. 

"I take it personally to play against City, I promised myself that I was going to have a good game and I think I did." 

Kulusevski added: "It wasn't about Palace (loss in the previous game), no, it's just because it's City. I love to play against the best because it's extra-motivating. 

"It's a personal thing, everybody that is close to me knows it and I knew that I was going to shine because I prepared for this game for a long time. I knew I had to perform and I did. I've played City away three times and scored three times. There is no fear. In fact, it's the complete opposite of fear.” 

