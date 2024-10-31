Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola finds McAtee, O'Reilly positives in Spurs Cup defeat
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his youngsters after their Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham.

Holders City were eliminated from the Cup 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Nico O’Reilly started the tie, with Jahmai Simpson-Pusey coming on for his senior debut. James McAtee and Jacob Wright also featured on the night.

Guardiola said, “The Nico we saw tonight was the Nico we met last season – what a game he played.

“This competition is very good to give players this chance. Jahmai was exceptional at centre-half in the minutes he played.

“James McAtee – what a game he had – and Nico and Jacob played really well.

“I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen – really pleased. 90 minutes, so composed against a team that is so, so dangerous.”

