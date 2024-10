Man City keeper Ortega emerges as Bayer Leverkusen target

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is attracting fresh transfer interest ahead of the January market.

BILD says Bayer have failed to be convinced by Matej Kovar after his arrival from Manchester United and are seeking fresh cover for Lukas Hradecky.

And Ortega, 31, is now top of their shopping list.

The German goalkeeper's contract with City runs until the summer of 2026.

But Jonas Urbig, 21, who belongs to FC Köln, is also of interest for Bayer Leverkusen.