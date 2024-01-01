Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd target Fermin makes clear Barcelona plans

Man Utd target Fermin makes clear Barcelona plans
Man Utd target Fermin makes clear Barcelona plans
Man Utd target Fermin makes clear Barcelona plansLaLiga
Fermin Lopez has declared he wants a new contract with Barcelona.

It's emerged Manchester United have failed with an offer for the attacker in recent days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Currently with Spain at the Euros, Fermin said of new contract talks: "I hope it can happen. For me, Barça is the dream I have had since I was a child and now I can make it come true.

"I hope to be able to stay with Barça for many years."

On new coach Hansi Flick, he added: "Personally I haven't met him yet. From some teams I've seen, I think he's a great coach and I'm sure he will help us win some titles this year."

Mentions
LaLigaLopez FerminBarcelonaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd table first bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin
Fulham midfielder Palhinha remains focused on Bayern Munich move
Barcelona chief Deco eyeing Man Utd youngster Mainoo