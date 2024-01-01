Man Utd target Fermin makes clear Barcelona plans

Fermin Lopez has declared he wants a new contract with Barcelona.

It's emerged Manchester United have failed with an offer for the attacker in recent days.

Currently with Spain at the Euros, Fermin said of new contract talks: "I hope it can happen. For me, Barça is the dream I have had since I was a child and now I can make it come true.

"I hope to be able to stay with Barça for many years."

On new coach Hansi Flick, he added: "Personally I haven't met him yet. From some teams I've seen, I think he's a great coach and I'm sure he will help us win some titles this year."