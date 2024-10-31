Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon

Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...

Ansser Sadiq
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...Action Plus
Sporting CP want to hold onto their manager for at least another week or two.

The Portuguese giants do not want to let Ruben Amorim leave for Manchester United until after the international break.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sporting this week released a statement confirming United's plan to pay the €10 million release clause for Amorim.

However, they are still negotiating the date that he will leave his present club for his new employers.

While United may want to get the deal done immediately, Sporting want to wait until the November international break.

That would mean Amorim taking charge of three more Sporting games, before he leaves for United.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Man Utd face extra fee on top of Amorim's release clause
Revealed: Amorim just one of 4 managers Man Utd assessed after Ten Hag axe