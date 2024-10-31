Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...

Sporting CP want to hold onto their manager for at least another week or two.

The Portuguese giants do not want to let Ruben Amorim leave for Manchester United until after the international break.

Sporting this week released a statement confirming United's plan to pay the €10 million release clause for Amorim.

However, they are still negotiating the date that he will leave his present club for his new employers.

While United may want to get the deal done immediately, Sporting want to wait until the November international break.

That would mean Amorim taking charge of three more Sporting games, before he leaves for United.