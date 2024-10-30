Revealed: Amorim just one of 4 managers Man Utd assessed after Ten Hag axe

Revealed: Amorim is just one of 4 managers Man Utd are assessing after sacking Ten Hag

Manchester United had a few options to replace Erik ten Hag in their mind this week.

The Red Devils are said to have settled on Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim as their new hire.

Amorim may join the club this week, while some reports suggest the move may happen during the November international break.

Per The Athletic, Amorim was reportedly one of four managers United were assessing.

Juventus manager Max Allegri, ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and Barcelona legend Xavi were all options.

Xavi is said to have been closest to the move out of those three, with chief Omar Berrada even meeting him in Spain