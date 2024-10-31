Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done

Manchester United director Sir Dave Brailsford, sporting director of INEOS, appeared to confirm on Wednesday that Ruben Amorim's transfer has been finalised.

Brailsford's revelation came when he was approached by a group of United fans to take photos. At that moment, one of the fans asked if the deal was done.

"Yes. It's done, it's done," said the sporting director according to reports.

This confirmation from Brailsford suggests that both parties have reached an agreement on the terms of Ruben Amorim's contract, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, who should follow the Sporting coach to Old Trafford.