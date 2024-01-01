Spence says his first Tottenham goal "means a lot"

Djed Spence scored his first goal for Tottenham last night against Coventry City, helping his side progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The defender grabbed a dramatic extra time winner to a avoid penalty shootout against the Championship side as he helped his side reach the fourth round for the first time since 2021.

“It meant a lot. It was a good feeling - especially to get the team back in the game and then the win," Spence reflected at full-time. "So, yes, the goal meant a lot.

"The manager said just to be ready (before I came on), that was it really. Change the game and hopefully get the three points.

"I’m happy to be in the plans. I’m happy to keep moving forward with the team. Hopefully we keep winning and we can go on from there.

"I’m looking forward. I’ve just got to stay ready and be ready for whenever I’m called upon, like today."