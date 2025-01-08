Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Specs gesture helps Wolves striker Cunha avoid longer ban

Ansser Sadiq
Specs gesture helps Wolves striker Cunha avoid longer ban
Specs gesture helps Wolves striker Cunha avoid longer banAction Plus
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has seen his ban reduced for confronting an Ipswich security guard for an odd reason.

Cunha was expected to get a ban of several games as a result of an FA charge of improper conduct.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has only been given a two-game ban, which could have been three-games.

The Mail states that per documents from the independent commission, he showed remorse for his actions.

Cunha also chose to buy new glasses for the security guard, which had been damaged during the incident.

With the guard accepting his apology and the gift, the ban was brought down to two games.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusWolvesIpswich
Related Articles
Cunha agrees terms over new Wolves deal
Wolves enter new contract talks with Cunha
Wolves striker Cunha banned and fined following Ipswich fight