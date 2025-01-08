Specs gesture helps Wolves striker Cunha avoid longer ban

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has seen his ban reduced for confronting an Ipswich security guard for an odd reason.

Cunha was expected to get a ban of several games as a result of an FA charge of improper conduct.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he has only been given a two-game ban, which could have been three-games.

The Mail states that per documents from the independent commission, he showed remorse for his actions.

Cunha also chose to buy new glasses for the security guard, which had been damaged during the incident.

With the guard accepting his apology and the gift, the ban was brought down to two games.