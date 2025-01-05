Cunha agrees terms over new Wolves deal

Tribal Football
Matheus Cunha has agreed a new contract with Wolves.

The Brazil striker has settled on a new deal, with a final agreement now close.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Wolves have agreed on new deal with Matheus Cunha! Deal verbally in place for Brazilian star to extend the contract with salary improved.

"Despite interest from several clubs, Cunha’s set to sign as soon as official documents are checked/approved.

"Almost there."

