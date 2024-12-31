Wolves striker Cunha banned and fined following Ipswich fight

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Wolves striker Cunha banned for 2 games and fined £80K by the FA following Ipswich clash
Wolves striker Cunha banned for 2 games and fined £80K by the FA following Ipswich clashAction Plus
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha has been banned for two games and charged £80,000 by the Football Association following his clash with Ipswich Town security earlier this month.

The Brazil international was formally charged with misconduct after he elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face in the aftermath of the club’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich at Molineux Stadium. 

The defeat cost manager Gary O'Neil and his backroom staff their jobs.

Cunha was found guilty of acting in an improper manner during a confrontation between the two sides at the end of the game and will be a huge miss for a club who are currently fighting against relegation this season. 

Wolves face Nottingham Forest this weekend. 

