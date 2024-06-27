Tribal Football
Speakman welcomes Bellingham penning new Sunderland deal

Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman is delighted securing Jobe Bellingham to a new deal.

Bellingham, who has been a target for Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Lazio, has signed a new contract to 2028.

Speakman said, "Jobe immersed himself completely into Sunderland from day one and has a clear affection for the city and the fans.

"We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player does so well in his breakthrough season, it's only natural that they turn up other opportunities.

"Despite this, Jobe has been consistent in saying that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the Club is a big boost for us ahead of our first home game."

