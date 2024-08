Palace reject Guehi offer; set sale price

Crystal Palace have rejected an offer for captain Marc Guehi.

The England defender is interesting Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Sky Sports says Palace have rejected a £50m offer from an unnamed club for Guehi.

Instead, Palace will only sell for £65-70m this month.

For his part, Guehi has intimated he's prepared to leave Palace this summer.