Palace target Bellingham makes Sunderland decision

Young forward Jobe Bellingham will stay at Sunderland this summer, despite interest in his signature.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the younger brother of England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham does not want to rush his future.

He wants to stay at the Stadium of Light club for at least one more season before departing.

He believes that playing regularly at Sunderland is ideal for his development at the moment.

Jobe has been compared to Jude favorably, but wants to make his career in his own way.

Interest in him had been high this summer, with Crystal Palace among the clubs vying for his signature.

