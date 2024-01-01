Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates

Man Utd make definitive Southgate decision

Man Utd make definitive Southgate decision
Man Utd make definitive Southgate decision
Man Utd make definitive Southgate decisionAction Plus
Manchester United do not have any intention to swoop for Gareth Southgate in the coming months.

The Red Devils did hand boss Erik ten Hag a one-year contract extension this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Mail states that even if the circumstances around Ten Hag change, Southgate is not the replacement.

United are only working towards one objective - ensuring Ten Hag is given all the tools he needs to succeed.

They have already signed Joshua Kirkzee from Bologna and are chasing a center half.

Both Leny Yoro of Lille and Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern Munich have been mentioned.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthgate GarethManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal keeper Ramsdale can understand Man Utd keen on Southgate
Greenwood to break Man Utd transfer record
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move