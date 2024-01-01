Man Utd make definitive Southgate decision

Manchester United do not have any intention to swoop for Gareth Southgate in the coming months.

The Red Devils did hand boss Erik ten Hag a one-year contract extension this summer.

However, The Mail states that even if the circumstances around Ten Hag change, Southgate is not the replacement.

United are only working towards one objective - ensuring Ten Hag is given all the tools he needs to succeed.

They have already signed Joshua Kirkzee from Bologna and are chasing a center half.

Both Leny Yoro of Lille and Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern Munich have been mentioned.