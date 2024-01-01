Man Utd fullback Shaw: I can only apologise to England fans

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has apologised to England fans after last night's Euros final defeat.

Shaw started for England in the 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin.

He said afterwards: "I am completely devastated. We really believed we could do it, but it wasn't meant to be.

"We had massive faith and the fans deserved it. I just want to thank them for their support and can only apologise to them."

The final was 29-year-old Shaw's first start since he was injured against Luton for United in the Premier League on February 18.