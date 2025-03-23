Southampton winger Sulemana: Fans deserve more

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is amazed by the support of the fans despite their poor season.

Saints sit bottom of the table and manager Ivan Juric has admitted they're already relegated.

"We are given the opportunity to play, to represent the team, to lead the attack. I like the fact that I'm playing and I'm doing well but it's still not enough," he told the Daily Echo.

"When you go deep in yourself, it's still not enough when things are not going well. We are not scoring goals. We are not giving something to the fans.

"In that regard, it's difficult, but for me personally, coming back to the team and doing what I'm doing, it's a big step for me.

"For two years I've been trying to be regular in the team and I'm finally getting it. I like the responsibility I'm getting in attack.

"I'm looking forward to trying to help the team more in the attack and creating chances and trying to get goals. Hopefully we can pick up some points and give back to the fans.

"I feel like the fans in general deserve better, we need to give them something to cheer on to and then I think I try to give them that in the attack."