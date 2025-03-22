Man Utd open talks with Southampton for Dibling

Manchester United have opened talks with Southampton for Tyler Dibling.

The young attacker has been one of the few success stories for Saints in the Premier League this season.

GiveMeSport says United have made their move in recent days, opening a first round of talks with Southampton for the youngster.

United technical director Jason Wilcox is a big fan of Dibling, having worked at St Mary's last season before making a move to Old Trafford.

United are turning to Dibling after being beaten by Chelsea to the signing of Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda.