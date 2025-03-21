Europe's biggest clubs rally to support Liverpool captain Van Dijk's first junior tournament

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's first ever junior tournament is being backed by Europe's biggest clubs.

The U13 competition, dubbed ‘Virgil’s Legacy Trophy’, will be held in September in Tilburg, the home of Van Dijk's former club Willem II.

Willem II will feature, along with Southampton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Celtic, FC Groningen, Ajax, Inter Milan, PSV, Juventus, PSG and Feyenoord.

Along with Willem II, Liverpool, Southampton, Celtic and Groningen are all former clubs of Van Dijk's.

The Holland skipper said: "I’m proud to announce that along with my first club Willem II, we’re bringing back the international youth tournament this September.

"The world’s biggest clubs will arrive in Tilburg and play in the first ‘Virgil’s Legacy Trophy’ - an under-13s tournament.

"I feel strongly about inspiring others and want to give the next generation a proper platform to perform. The best pitches, facilities and officials."