Agbadou on team morale at Wolves: Good spirit is important for us staying in the league

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Emmanuel Agbadou has opened up about squad morale and motivation as they look to avoid relegation this season.

The Ivorian spoke to the club website after the club’s away victory at Southampton and how he feels his side are going into the international break on a high note under manager Vitor Pereira.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s a big win, it’s a very important point that we take because it's important for us staying in the league. It’s a very big win.

“The team is ok now, in the changing room and wherever, everyone is happy, everybody's together. I think this is more important for the good spirit for us staying in the league, as we need to be together.

“We don't have too much pressure about this situation because we know our quality. We know that we always have a possibility to win games, and although sometimes it’s not easy, we are confident. But more important, we need to continue to not lose our commitment.”

Agbadou became Wolves’ first signing under Vitor Pereira when he moved to Molineux in January 2025. He opened up about adapting to the Premier League and how difficult it is for new players.

“You know the Premier League is the first league in the world. It is a big opportunity to play here, so you don't have a choice, you need to enjoy every game because every game is difficult – intensely.

“I’m enjoying it, I am happy to be here, and it’s easier for me because I do the best job on the world and I enjoy every game.”

The dominant defender also opened up on having the support of his teammates this season and how without them he would have struggled to life in England which can be hard for any new player no matter their ability.

“I don't think it’s been easy. I think my teammates have helped me a lot, they have helped me a lot on the gamedays, we talk a lot on the pitch, off the pitch, they call you to find out how you are, they take care of you because they know you are alone here, as it’s my first time in England.

“They do everything for me to be good in my head and also on the pitch. That is because alone, I cannot do this performance every game – it’s impossible.”

Wolves sit one place above the relegation zone in 17th place, just 9 points clear of Ipswich Town. The return of Agbadou will be a huge boost for the side who have been lacking defensively in recent months as they attempt to stay in the top division for yet another season.