Southampton whiz Dibling explains socks trait

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling has spoken about his ultra low socks.

The youngster was asked why he wears his socks so low, when most players have them up to cover their shin pads.

Dibling, who is only 18, has been compared in his style to Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. And says his socks habit comes from one former teammate, who is now with Chelsea.

He told Southampton World: "One day Jimmy Jay Morgan just told me to do it in a game, and I’ve stuck with it ever since."

He added: "Adam Lallana has been most helpful.

"He’s done it at the top level already and is always asking me questions and giving advice."

