Liverpool boss Slot on brink of matching another Premier League record

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is on the brink of matching another Premier League record.

Slot has already broken one record by winning nine of his first ten Premier League games, which no other manager has done before, and this weekend he can reach another.

If Liverpool succeed in defeating Southampton, the Dutchman will become just the third manager ever to win ten of the first 12 games of the season in the English top flight.

Only Guus Hiddink (May 2009) and Carlo Ancelotti (November 2009) have done the same.

Both achieved the feat with Chelsea.