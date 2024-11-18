Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager

Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho is being tipped to return to Manchester United.

Sancho is currently on-loan at Chelsea for the season with an option to buy after falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ruben Amorim is now in charge and said to be keen to work with the winger.

Former Southampton captain Jose Fonte, now with Casa Pia, told Jeffbet: "Jadon Sancho will get a chance to impress Ruben Amorim in the summer because it's a fresh start and a new opportunity for everyone.

"Something might click between him and Amorim because he knows exactly what he wants from his players in every area of the pitch.

"He also likes to give the No. 10s freedom to be creative and that's exactly what Sancho needs. It could be a great opportunity for him."

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store