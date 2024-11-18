Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim

Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager

Paul Vegas
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd managerAction Plus
Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho is being tipped to return to Manchester United.

Sancho is currently on-loan at Chelsea for the season with an option to buy after falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ruben Amorim is now in charge and said to be keen to work with the winger.

Former Southampton captain Jose Fonte, now with Casa Pia, told Jeffbet: "Jadon Sancho will get a chance to impress Ruben Amorim in the summer because it's a fresh start and a new opportunity for everyone.

"Something might click between him and Amorim because he knows exactly what he wants from his players in every area of the pitch.

"He also likes to give the No. 10s freedom to be creative and that's exactly what Sancho needs. It could be a great opportunity for him."

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonAmorim RubenChelseaManchester UnitedCasa PiaSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eriksen and several other stars set to leave Man Utd at end of season
Man Utd set sights on Sporting Lisbon wonderkid who has worked with Amorim
Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approaches