Southampton U21 coach Rusk pleased with Akachukwu's breakthrough

Southampton under-21 boss Simon Rusk is unsurprised by the rapid rate of Romeo Akachukwu’s rise.

The forward moved to the Saints from Waterford when he turned 18 over the summer.

Since then, he has already pushed himself up into a starring role for the club’s Premier League 2 side.

Asked about the youngster, Rusk said: "I'm not surprised. He's a good player and we've brought him here for a reason. It's good for him that he's made that start.

"As his coach, I'm going to say that he has to remain level about all of those things - he needs to knuckle down and graft for the long term.

"Romeo got the moment on the pitch, but there is a lot of lads in the under-21s who are making a lot of progress.

"It's important for me not to focus on individuals and ensure that we are all moving together."