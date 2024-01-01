DONE DEAL: Southampton deal in Waterford youngster Akachukwu

Southampton have officially confirmed the signing of attacker Romeo Akachukwu.

The 18-year-old has signed for the club’s Under-23 team for the coming seasons.As first reported by Daily Echo, the talented teenager impressed as a summer trialist.

The Irish youth international will be hoping that he can eventually step up to first team level.

Since making his first team debut for Waterford, Akachukwu has managed 35 senior appearances.

Akachukwu commented: "I’m buzzing.

"The standard is obviously really good and it’s a place I feel like I can thrive so I’m just looking forward to the season to get going.

"I’d say I want to progress into the First Team, I want to try and score goals, try to help the team as much as I can week in and week out and just give it my all and see where it takes me."

Academy Director Andy Goldie added: "Romeo and his family bought into the club and our vision at the beginning of last season and we're delighted to finally be able to welcome him to Staplewood having now turned eighteen years old last week.

"Having already been in with us during pre-season, he has impressed both academy and first team staff with his performances, attitude and humility.

"We're very much looking forward to continuing to build on the great work that Mike Geoghegan and the staff at Waterford FC have done in developing him so far."