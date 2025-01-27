Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund's Bynoe-Gittens after £86M valuation

Liverpool are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The Reds are eager to sign the young English talent, but they face stiff competition from other top clubs.

BILD suggests that Bayern Munich might find it challenging to secure Bynoe-Gittens due to Liverpool's strong interest.

Dortmund are expected to consider offers around £86M for the 20-year-old winger.

Whether the transfer happens this month or in the summer remains uncertain.

Liverpool's proactive approach in the market highlights their commitment to strengthening their squad with young talent, despite being top of the Premier League.