Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man Utd boss Amorim takes fresh swipe at Rashford after win at Fulham

Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund's Bynoe-Gittens after £86M valuation

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund's Bynoe-Gittens after £86M valuation
Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund's Bynoe-Gittens after £86M valuationAction Plus
Liverpool are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. 

The Reds are eager to sign the young English talent, but they face stiff competition from other top clubs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD suggests that Bayern Munich might find it challenging to secure Bynoe-Gittens due to Liverpool's strong interest. 

Dortmund are expected to consider offers around £86M for the 20-year-old winger. 

Whether the transfer happens this month or in the summer remains uncertain. 

Liverpool's proactive approach in the market highlights their commitment to strengthening their squad with young talent, despite being top of the Premier League.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGittens Jamie Jermaine BynoeLiverpoolDortmundBayern MunichFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Kahn convinced Red Bull chief Klopp will return to coaching
Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich holds talks with Liverpool