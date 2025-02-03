Southampton signing Wellington on his debut: Today, the day was very special thank God

New arrival Welington described his Premier League debut for Southampton as a "very special" moment.

The 23-year-old started at left-back in the 2-1 win over Ipswich, just a month after arriving from São Paulo.

He put in a strong performance, winning 10 of 13 ground duels and drawing two fouls in his battle with Omari Hutchinson.

After giving his all, he was substituted in the 81st minute, having not played since mid-October.

On Instagram, Welington wrote: "Today, the day was very special. Thank God, I had the opportunity to make my debut in the Premier League.

"The feeling was similar to the day I had the privilege of playing my first game as a professional.