Southampton boss Juric delighted with debut pair for victory over Ipswich

Southampton boss Ivan Juric was left delighted with Albert Gronbaek and Weligton for their win at Ipswich.

Both players featured as Saints won at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Juric said, "I think they gave us a big advantage.

"Welington played a good match. But he was tired because he hasn't played in six months. And Albert. His technique, he also had some chances.

"I think they can make us much better."